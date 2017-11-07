HAIL SAGAN - New Song Available For Streaming Via Wreckfest Game Music Contest

Los Angeles rockers Hail Sagan - fronted by vocalist Sagan Amery - have entered the Wreckfest Game Music Contest with a new song entitled "Doors Will Open", which can be heard here. The band has checked in with the following update:

"If you want to listen to our new song, visit the link and click the like button under the song to vote! If we win, we will officially release the song and start working on our next EP! And also, the song will be featured in a video game."

A live performance of "The Mirror", taken from the band's 2016 debut EP and is also featured as a contest entry, can be viewed below.

In July 2016, David Ellefson’s EMP Label Group announced Hail Sagan as the latest addition to their growing roster.

Hail Sagan features powerhouse vocalist Sagan Amery, with a devilish masked group rumored to include guitarists Nick Quijano (Powerman 5000) and Andrew Weissberg.

The band recently released their debut video “Dark Cloud”, which can be seen below. The track, and video, which deals with the subject of abuse and bullying, has already resonated strongly with fans. Amery says ' It's been a great experience being able to broach the subject of bullying and abuse with the lyrics of this song. We took it one step further and created a video with director Matthew Crum and DP Kenny Keeler that visually enhanced the sensitive subject matter. We chose to mask the members of the band in an effort to show the world that anyone can be a part of this, you never know who will be under there, maybe even a fan or someone who needs music to save them."