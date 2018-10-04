HAKEN And LEPROUS Launch Video Trailer For Upcoming North American Tour With Special Guests BENT KNEE

Haken (pictured above) and Leprous, two of the most exciting bands in progressive rock today, will join forces for a North American co-headline tour launching later this month, with InsideOut label-mates Bent Knee as special guests. A video trailer for the tour can be found below.

Dates:

October

30 - The Crofoot Ballroom - Pontiac, MI

31 - Opera House - Toronto, ON

November

2 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

3 - Highline Ballroom - New York, NY

4 - The Sinclair - Boston, MA

6 - Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

7 - Cat’s Cradle - Carrboro, NC

8 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

9 - Revolution - Fort Lauderdale, FL

10 - The Plaza Live - Orlando, FL

11 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

13 - Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX

14 - Barracuda - Austin, TX

16 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

17 - Glasshouse - Pomona, CA

18 - August Hall - San Francisco, CA

19 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

20 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

21 - Rickshaw Theater - Vancouver, BC

23 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

24 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO

25 - Granada Theater - Lawrence, KS

26 - Delmar Hall - St Louis, MO

27 - Exit/In - Nashville, TN

29 - Rex Theater - Pittsburgh, PA

30 - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

December

1 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL

(Photo - Will Ireland)