HAKEN Announce Five Headline U.S. Shows Featuring Affinity, Aquarius Albums

Haken, one of progressive music’s most exciting bands, are set to return to North America this February and March supporting fellow InsideOutMusic artist Devin Townsend on his Empath tour, along with progressive metal band The Contortionist. Haken have added special headlining shows in select cities along the way. These shows will feature the albums Affinity and Aquarius which celebrates its 10th anniversary.

The band had this to say about the shows: "Affinity has been out in the world for some time now and yet there's still one or two songs on there that we've never had the opportunity to play live. We thought we would try and do something very special for our fans just for these select few shows and we realized it would be the perfect opportunity to perform the whole album in full! And what with it being the 10th Anniversary of our debut Aquarius, we thought we'd go all-out and celebrate that album too! It's gonna be an epic set, but epic sets are what we love the most!"

Exclusive headline shows:

March

4 – Richmond, VA – Canal Club

8 – Jefferson, LA – Southport Hall

17 – Pittsburgh, PA – Rex Theatre

18 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

27 – Miami, FL – Cruise To The Edge

Dates with Devin Townsend:

February

27 - Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON

28 - Corona Theatre - Montreal, QC

29 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY

March

1 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA

3 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

5 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

6 - Center Stage - Atlanta, GA

7 - The Plaza Live - Orlando, FL

9 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

10 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

12 - Cannery Ballroom - Nashville, TN

13 - The Crofoot Ballroom - Pontiac, MI

14 - Metro - Chicago, IL

15 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH

16 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

19 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

20 - Granada Theater - Lawrence, KS

21 - The Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

23 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

24 - The Mayan - Los Angeles, CA

25 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA