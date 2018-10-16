HAKEN Discuss Vocals, Upcoming Vector Album; Video

Haken's fifth studio album, Vector, is due out on October 26th. The album was produced by the band themselves, and recorded and mixed by Adam ‘Nolly’ Getgood (Periphery, Devin Townsend Project), with the artwork once again being handled by Blacklake.

In the new video below, Ross Jennings (vocals) and Diego Tejeida (keys) discuss vocals and the new album:

The album will be available as limited edition 2CD Digipak (including instrumental versions), gatefold vinyl 2LP + CD, & as digital download.

Tracklisting:

"Clear"

"The Good Doctor"

"Puzzle Box"

"Veil"

"Nil By Mouth"

"Host"

"A Cell Divides"

"Puzzle Box" video:

"The Good Doctor" video:

Haken and Leprous will join forces for a North American co-headline tour launching later this month, with InsideOut label-mates Bent Knee as special guests. A video trailer for the tour can be found below.

Dates:

October

30 - The Crofoot Ballroom - Pontiac, MI

31 - Opera House - Toronto, ON

November

2 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

3 - Highline Ballroom - New York, NY

4 - The Sinclair - Boston, MA

6 - Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

7 - Cat’s Cradle - Carrboro, NC

8 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

9 - Revolution - Fort Lauderdale, FL

10 - The Plaza Live - Orlando, FL

11 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

13 - Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX

14 - Barracuda - Austin, TX

16 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

17 - Glasshouse - Pomona, CA

18 - August Hall - San Francisco, CA

19 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

20 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

21 - Rickshaw Theater - Vancouver, BC

23 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

24 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO

25 - Granada Theater - Lawrence, KS

26 - Delmar Hall - St Louis, MO

27 - Exit/In - Nashville, TN

29 - Rex Theater - Pittsburgh, PA

30 - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

December

1 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL

Haken have also announced European and Latin American live dates in support of their new album.

Latin America 2019

January

26 - Teatro Teleton - Santiago, Chile

27 - Groove - Buenos Aires, Argentina

29 - Caricoa Club - Sao Paolo, Brazil

30 - Auditorio Centro De La Amistad Peruano China - Lima, Peru

February

1 - Lunar - Mexico City, Mexico

Europe 2019

February

15 - Academy 3 - Manchester, UK

16 - St Luke’s - Glasgow, UK

17 - The Fleece - Bristol, UK

19 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany

20 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt, Germany

21 - Übel & Gefährlich - Hamburg, Germany

22 - Lille Vega - Copenhagen, Denmark

23 - John Dee - Oslo, Norway

24 - Debaser Strand - Stockholm, Sweden

26 - Columbia Theater - Berlin, Germany

27 - Kwadrat - Krakow, Poland

28 - A38 - Budapest, Hungary

March

2 - Szene - Vienna, Austria

3 - Futurum - Prague, Czech Republic

4 - Conne Island - Leipzig, Germany

6 - Im Wizemann - Stuttgart, Germany

7 - Backstage Halle - Munich, Germany

8 - Kiff - Aarau, Switzerland

9 - Magazzini Generali - Milan, Italy

10 - Transbordeur - Lyon, France

12 - Mon Live - Madrid, Spain

13 - Kafe Antzokia - Bilbao, Spain

14 - La Maroquinerie - Paris, France

15 - De Boerderij - Zoetermeer, Netherlands

16 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UK

23 - Tavastia - Helsinki, Finland

Full ticket details here.

(Photo - Will Ireland)