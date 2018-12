Haken have released an unboxing video for their upcoming live release, L+1VE, out this Friday, December 7th. The title features the four tracks that were originally only available as a bonus on the DVD, now available on a single LP + CD. Pre-orders can be found here. Watch the unboxing video below.

Tracklisting:

“Falling Back To Earth”

“Pareidolia”

“Earthrise”

“Crystallised”