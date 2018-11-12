HAKEN's Ray Hearne Discusses Drumming And Vector Album; Video

Haken, one of progressive music’s most exciting bands, recently released their fifth studio album, Vector. In this new video, Ray Hearne discusses his approach to playing drums in the band, and recording the album.

Vector was produced by the band themselves, and recorded & mixed by Adam “Nolly” Getgood (Periphery, Devin Townsend Project), with the artwork once again being handled by Blacklake.

The album was met with great reactions, and charted in several countries. Find the full list below:

#22 - German Album Charts

#24 - Swiss Album Charts

#37 - Austrian Album Charts

#3 - UK Rock Album Charts

#4 - US Billboard New Artist Album Charts

#72 - US Billboard Current Album Charts

#91 - US Billboard Overall Album Charts

The band have also announced a vinyl live release titled L+1VE for 7th December 2018, which sees the four tracks that were originally only available as a bonus on the DVD, now available on a single LP + CD. Pre-orders can be found here.

Tracklisting:

“Falling Back To Earth”

“Pareidolia”

“Earthrise”

“Crystallised”

Haken are in the midst of a North American co-headline tour alongside Leprous, with label-mates Bent Knee along for the ride too.

The band comments: "We are 1 week in to the tour now and thrilled how the US and Canada have welcomed us and our new material with open arms yet again. It is incredible to see how many people already know all the lyrics to songs that are only about 10 days old! With a handful of sold-out shows already under our belt, this Bent Knee/Leprous/Haken tour package is proving to be a hot ticket."

Dates:

November

13 - Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX

14 - Barracuda - Austin, TX

16 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

17 - Glasshouse - Pomona, CA

18 - August Hall - San Francisco, CA

19 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

20 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

21 - Rickshaw Theater - Vancouver, BC

23 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

24 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO

25 - Granada Theater - Lawrence, KS

26 - Delmar Hall - St Louis, MO

27 - Exit/In - Nashville, TN

29 - Rex Theater - Pittsburgh, PA

30 - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

December

1 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL