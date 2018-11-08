HAKEN - Vector Album Unboxing Video Posted
November 8, 2018, an hour ago
Haken, one of progressive music’s most exciting bands, released their fifth studio album, Vector, last month. The album was produced by the band themselves, and recorded & mixed by Adam “Nolly” Getgood (Periphery, Devin Townsend Project), with the artwork once again being handled by Blacklake.
The album is available as limited edition 2CD Digipak (including instrumental versions), gatefold vinyl 2LP + CD, & as digital download. Watch an unboxing video below.
Tracklisting:
"Clear"
"The Good Doctor"
"Puzzle Box"
"Veil"
"Nil By Mouth"
"Host"
"A Cell Divides"
Unboxing video:
"A Cell Divides" video:
"Puzzle Box" video:
"The Good Doctor" video:
Haken and Leprous are on a North American co-headline tour with InsideOut label-mates Bent Knee as special guests.
Dates:
November
9 - Revolution - Fort Lauderdale, FL
10 - The Plaza Live - Orlando, FL
11 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA
13 - Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX
14 - Barracuda - Austin, TX
16 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ
17 - Glasshouse - Pomona, CA
18 - August Hall - San Francisco, CA
19 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR
20 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA
21 - Rickshaw Theater - Vancouver, BC
23 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT
24 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO
25 - Granada Theater - Lawrence, KS
26 - Delmar Hall - St Louis, MO
27 - Exit/In - Nashville, TN
29 - Rex Theater - Pittsburgh, PA
30 - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH
December
1 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL
Haken have also announced European and Latin American live dates in support of their new album.
Latin America 2019
January
26 - Teatro Teleton - Santiago, Chile
27 - Groove - Buenos Aires, Argentina
29 - Caricoa Club - Sao Paolo, Brazil
30 - Auditorio Centro De La Amistad Peruano China - Lima, Peru
February
1 - Lunar - Mexico City, Mexico
Europe 2019
February
15 - Academy 3 - Manchester, UK
16 - St Luke’s - Glasgow, UK
17 - The Fleece - Bristol, UK
19 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany
20 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt, Germany
21 - Übel & Gefährlich - Hamburg, Germany
22 - Lille Vega - Copenhagen, Denmark
23 - John Dee - Oslo, Norway
24 - Debaser Strand - Stockholm, Sweden
26 - Columbia Theater - Berlin, Germany
27 - Kwadrat - Krakow, Poland
28 - A38 - Budapest, Hungary
March
2 - Szene - Vienna, Austria
3 - Futurum - Prague, Czech Republic
4 - Conne Island - Leipzig, Germany
6 - Im Wizemann - Stuttgart, Germany
7 - Backstage Halle - Munich, Germany
8 - Kiff - Aarau, Switzerland
9 - Magazzini Generali - Milan, Italy
10 - Transbordeur - Lyon, France
12 - Mon Live - Madrid, Spain
13 - Kafe Antzokia - Bilbao, Spain
14 - La Maroquinerie - Paris, France
15 - De Boerderij - Zoetermeer, Netherlands
16 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UK
23 - Tavastia - Helsinki, Finland
Full ticket details here.
(Photo - Will Ireland)