HAKEN - “We Want To Make Each Album It’s Own Little World”; Video

In the new video below, Rich Henshall (guitars, keys) and Charlie Griffiths (guitars) of London-based progressive metal band, Haken, discuss their latest album, Affinity, released last year via InsideOut.

Haken’s 10th anniversary tour kicks off late this month. In the video below, Henshall and Griffiths discuss the band’s 10th anniversary and tour.

Details for the tour, with support from The Algorithm and Next To None (except Israel), can be found below.

Tour dates:

March

22 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, United Kingdom

23 - O2 ABC 2 - Glasgow, United Kingdom

24 - Manchester Academy 3 - Manchester, United Kingdom

25 - O2 Academy 2 Birmingham - Birmingham, United Kingdom

26 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, United Kingdom

28 - Le Splendid - Lille, France

29 - La Maroquinerie - Paris, France

30 - La Laiterie - Strasbourg, France

31 - Kiff - Aarau, Switzerland

April

1 - Keller Klub - Stuttgart, Germany

3 - Zona Roveri - Bologna, Italy

4 - Szene - Vienna, Austria

5 - Durer-Kert - Budapest, Hungary

6 - Futurum - Prague, Czech Republic

7 - Beatpol - Dresden, Germany

9 - Chez Heinz - Hannover, Germany

10 - Kesselhaus - Wiesbaden, Germany

11 - Turock - Essen, Germany

12 - Rockhal - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg

13 - Melkweg OZ - Amsterdam, Netherlands

15 - Bascula Club - Tel Aviv, Israel (Haken only)

Trailer: