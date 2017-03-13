HAKEN - “We Want To Make Each Album It’s Own Little World”; Video
In the new video below, Rich Henshall (guitars, keys) and Charlie Griffiths (guitars) of London-based progressive metal band, Haken, discuss their latest album, Affinity, released last year via InsideOut.
Haken’s 10th anniversary tour kicks off late this month. In the video below, Henshall and Griffiths discuss the band’s 10th anniversary and tour.
Details for the tour, with support from The Algorithm and Next To None (except Israel), can be found below.
Tour dates:
March
22 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, United Kingdom
23 - O2 ABC 2 - Glasgow, United Kingdom
24 - Manchester Academy 3 - Manchester, United Kingdom
25 - O2 Academy 2 Birmingham - Birmingham, United Kingdom
26 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, United Kingdom
28 - Le Splendid - Lille, France
29 - La Maroquinerie - Paris, France
30 - La Laiterie - Strasbourg, France
31 - Kiff - Aarau, Switzerland
April
1 - Keller Klub - Stuttgart, Germany
3 - Zona Roveri - Bologna, Italy
4 - Szene - Vienna, Austria
5 - Durer-Kert - Budapest, Hungary
6 - Futurum - Prague, Czech Republic
7 - Beatpol - Dresden, Germany
9 - Chez Heinz - Hannover, Germany
10 - Kesselhaus - Wiesbaden, Germany
11 - Turock - Essen, Germany
12 - Rockhal - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg
13 - Melkweg OZ - Amsterdam, Netherlands
15 - Bascula Club - Tel Aviv, Israel (Haken only)
