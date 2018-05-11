HALCYON WAY Ink Deal With Agonia Records

Halcyon Way, the American metal band from Atlanta, GA, has signed a worldwide record deal with Agonia Records. Fresh off a month-long European tour with Angra & Geoff Tate’s Operation: Mindcrime, the band is expected to release a new studio album - successor to Billboard-charting Conquer from 2014 - in August.

Halcyon Way is the ultimate example of blue-collar work ethic, self-reliant bootstrapping, and hard work & perseverance in spite of nearly insurmountable odds. This award winning band has released four studio albums worldwide through Nightmare Records/Sony RED, and most recently via Massacre Records, and has performed on four continents (and about 20 countries and counting), extensively touring with the likes of Saxon, Sabaton, Queensrÿche, Fates Warning, Fozzy, Skid Row, U.D.O. and Delain.

Halcyon Way's sound cannot be neatly slotted into any sub-category of metal. It can be described as heavy, catchy, technical, progressive and above all, focused on strong songcraft. The band draws influences & inspiration from many metal bands, from Megadeth to Dream Theater, to Testament and Chimaira. With a magnitude of catchy hooks, vocal harmonies a la King’s X or Stryper, and heavy, technical, yet ultimately accessible instrumentation, Halcyon Way is ready to begin a new chapter with their forthcoming studio album.

"We’re really stoked to be announcing our partnership with Agonia Records," says the band. "Their commitment to working our new record alongside us is strong and we can’t wait to open this new chapter in our career. We just got back from a fantastic tour with our friends in Angra and Operation:Mindcrime, and we had the opportunity to test out some of the new songs. The crowds went ape over them so we can't wait to get the new record in everyone's hands so we can get out there and support it some more!"

More news on the follow-up to Conquer will be announced soon.

Lineup:

Steve Braun - vocals

Jon Bodan - lead guitars, backing vocals, programming

Max Eve - rhythm guitars

Skyler Moore - bass, backing vocals

Aaron Baumoel - drums