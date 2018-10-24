HALCYON WAY Release “Bloody But Unbowed” Guitar Playthrough Video

American metal band Halcyon Way have teamed up with EMG Pickups to present a guitar playthrough video for the title track off their latest album, Bloody But Unbowed. Watch guitarist's Jon Bodan's performance on EMGtv:

Halcyon Way's sound cannot be neatly slotted into any sub-category of metal. It can be described as heavy, catchy, technical, progressive and above all, focused on strong songcraft. From Megadeth to Dream Theater, to Testament and Chimaira - Halcyon Way draws influences & inspiration from many metal bands. With a magnitude of catchy hooks, vocal harmonies a la King’s X or Stryper, and heavy, technical, yet ultimately accessible instrumentation, "Bloody But Unbowed" is sure to please fans of many forms of metal. Be that modern, power, thrash and progressive metal - but also hard rock fans. Crammed full of huge anthemic choruses, shredding solos, and brutal riffs, this release checks off all the boxes.

Bloody But Unbowed was recorded, mixed and mastered by Mark Lewis (Whitechapel, Trivium, Bad Wolves, Threat Signal) and is replete with artwork from Travis Smith (Opeth, Overkill, Death, Iced Earth). The album boasts a very special appearance of "The Nailhead Choir", with many guest names to be revealed soon. Halcyon Way is currently filming a music video for the lead single "Blame", which is expected to drop early June together with preorders.

"Slaves To Silicon" lyric video:

“Blame” video: