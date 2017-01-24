HALCYON WAY Set To Begin Recording New Album

US hard rock/metal band, Halcyon Way, are set to begin the recording process for the follow-up release to 2014’s Billboard charting album, Conquer.

The band will be heading to Audiohammer Studios in Orlando, Florida on January 27th to complete the drum tracking, with producer Mark Lewis (Devildriver, Death Angel, Whitechapel) at the helm. This is the band’s first recording with new drummer Aaron Baumoel and the record should be released by fall of 2017.

“The band is super hyped about our new material. We wrote about 27 songs, somehow pared it down to 17, and we will choose from that group what makes the final cut. The new songs are very heavy, very catchy, and very thrashy. We’ve spent a lot of time on the road over the last few years and we think they’re going to go over great not only on the album but live as well. Aaron has been killing it in preproduction and we think the fans are going to love what he brings to the table as a drummer,” said guitarist Jon Bodan.

Conquer, the band’s most successful release to date landed on the Billboard Heatseeker charts at #41 upon release, and the first single/video from the album, “Web Of Lies”, spent six weeks in the CMJ radio Hard Music Top Ten.

The band is fresh off of a December tour of Russia with Sabaton, and has also hit the road with bands such as Queensrÿche, Saxon, Fates Warning, Skid Row, and many others, playing to fans across four continents.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia and founded in 2001, Halcyon Way is the ultimate example of blue-collar work ethic, self-reliant bootstrapping, and hard work and perseverance in spite of nearly insurmountable odds. The band has released three albums worldwide through Nightmare Records/Sony RED, and performed in a dozen countries and counting.

Halcyon Way‘s sound cannot be neatly slotted into any sub-category of metal; but it can be described as heavy, catchy, technical, and above all, focused on mature songcraft.