HALCYON WAY To Support METAL CHURCH on North American Tour; Select Headlining Dates Announced
February 26, 2019, an hour ago
American metal band Halcyon Way have been confirmed as support to heavy/thrash legends Metal Church on their upcoming North American tour, which kicks off on April 23rd in Lubbock (TX). The tour will run through May 15th, with Halcyon way playing as the opening act, and Images Of Eden as direct support. Along the way, Halcyon Way will play a few headlining dates of their own, including Kansas City (MO) on April 29th and Nashville (TN) on May 3rd.
April
23 – Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Backroom
24 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
25 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar
26 – San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box
27 – Dallas, TX – Tree’s
28 – Oklahoma City, OK – O.C. Limits
29 – Kansas City, MO – The Riot Room*
30 – St. Louis, MO – Fubar
May
1 – Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewery
3 – Nashville, TN – Little Harpeth Brewing*
12 – Baltimore, MD – Fish Head Cantina
13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse
15 – Fridley, MN – Route 47 Pub N Grub
*Halcyon Way only