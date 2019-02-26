HALCYON WAY To Support METAL CHURCH on North American Tour; Select Headlining Dates Announced

American metal band Halcyon Way have been confirmed as support to heavy/thrash legends Metal Church on their upcoming North American tour, which kicks off on April 23rd in Lubbock (TX). The tour will run through May 15th, with Halcyon way playing as the opening act, and Images Of Eden as direct support. Along the way, Halcyon Way will play a few headlining dates of their own, including Kansas City (MO) on April 29th and Nashville (TN) on May 3rd.

April

23 – Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Backroom

24 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

25 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar

26 – San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box

27 – Dallas, TX – Tree’s

28 – Oklahoma City, OK – O.C. Limits

29 – Kansas City, MO – The Riot Room*

30 – St. Louis, MO – Fubar

May

1 – Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewery

3 – Nashville, TN – Little Harpeth Brewing*

12 – Baltimore, MD – Fish Head Cantina

13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse

15 – Fridley, MN – Route 47 Pub N Grub

*Halcyon Way only