HALESTORM And IN THIS MOMENT Announce US Co-Headline Tour

Halestorm have announced details of a milestone North American tour showcasing all female-fronted hard rock outfits. The dates - co-headlined by In This Moment - begin April 30th at Houston, TX's White Oak Lawn and then travels through mid-May. See itinerary below.

Support throughout the trek comes from special guests New Years Day and Stitched Up Heart. The tour will include stops at a number of upcoming festivals and state fairs, including Jacksonville, FL's Rockville 2018 (April 27th); Fort Lauderdale, FL's Fort Rock (April 28th); and Charlotte, NC's Carolina Rebellion (May 5th). For ticket information and VIP packages go to this location.

"We've been wanting to put together a tour like this for a long time," says Halestorm's Lzzy Hale. "We are a few of the hardest working women in rock, so the fact that we are all on the same stage every night is something not to be missed! We support and love each other, and we are representing our genre. This lineup is a beautiful display of what it means to be a strong female example for rock fans everywhere."

In This Moment's frontwoman Maria Brink echoed the sentiment, saying, "I am very excited about being a part of such an empowering, divine, female-fronted tour. It is very rare in rock music to have a movement like this and the timing couldn't be more perfect. Lzzy and I are already discussing the possibility of more tours like this in the future. Let the Amazons rise!"

New Years Day frontwoman Ash Costello added, "I am beyond thrilled to be sharing the stage with such strong women. Having toured with both Halestorm and In This Moment already, they are such powerful forces, it's just incredible to be a part of every night. I'm very excited for an all female fronted tour, because in all my years of touring, this is the very first time I'll have been a part of one. I can't wait to walk on stage and feel the support of a crowd that is there to witness women of rock slay for an entire evening. What an evening it will be! You won't want to miss this tour, I can promise you that."

"This is our dream lineup," said Stitched Up Heart frontwoman Mixi. "Every single band on this bill is a huge inspiration to us and unbelievably talented. We are beyond excited for this run!"

Tour dates:

April

27 - Jacksonville, FL - Rockville 2018*

28 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Fort Rock*

30 - Houston, TX - White Oak Lawn

May

1 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheatre

3 - Nashville, TN - Municipal Auditorium

4 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion @ Riverbend Music Center

5 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion*

7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

8 - Indianapolis, IN - FBI Lawn @ White River State Park

10 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

11- Boston, MA - Tsongas Center @ UMass Lowell

12 - Asbury Park, NJ - Summer Stage

14 - Huntington, WV - Big Sandy Superstore Arena

15 - Grand Rapids, MI -Deltaplex

* festival appearance

Additional dates to be announced.