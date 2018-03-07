HALESTORM Announce Biggest UK / European Headline Tour Yet; Fourth Studio Album Coming This Summer

Hard rock juggernaut Halestorm have announced plans for their 6-week UK / European headline tour, kicking off in Moscow on September 14th and wrapping up in Madrid on October 25th. The trek includes eight UK/Irish dates, including London's O2 Academy Brixton for the first time.

Halestorm declare, “Hello UK Freaks! We are so excited to return to you with our biggest headlining tour ever!! And we are beyond pumped to finally get to perform at the legendary Brixton Academy, one of the places that has been on our rock n roll bucket list forever. Can’t wait to see all of you there!”

Watch a video message from Halestorm:

Special guests for the tour are still to be announced. Tickets will be available via pre-sale from 12 PM, GMT on March 7th and then on general sale at 12 PM, GMT on March 9th via livenation.co.uk, ticketmaster.co.uk, venue box offices, and all good ticket agents. Investigate fan club ticket offers at halestormrocks.com.

Tour dates:

September

14 - Moscow, Russia - Red

15 - St Petersburg, Russia - Zal Ozhidaniya

16 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

19 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

20 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight

22 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy

23 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

24 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

26 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

28 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

29 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

October

1 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13

2 - Paris, France - La Cigale

3 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix Antwerp

5 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

6 - Arhus, Denmark - Train

8 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand

9 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

12 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus

14 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

15 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

16 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

18 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

20 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

21 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

22 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

24 - Barcelona, Spain - Bikini

25 - Madrid, Spain - But

You can also catch them in the UK this summer at the Ramblin' Man Fair, where Halestorm are special guests to The Cult on Sunday, July 1st.

The group have been holed up in Nashville recently, working with producer Nick Raskulinecz on their fourth studio album, due out later this summer on Atlantic Records. Talking to Billboard about the new album, frontwoman Lzzy Hale described it as "very rock. It's definitely a step forward for us. I think you're really going to see something that comes from all four corners of Halestorm, what each of us brings to the table and just how important all four pillars are in this band. We're really pumped about having something new, and I just hope everyone likes it - and, regardless, we're stoked on it."