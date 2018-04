HALESTORM Announce Summer Tour Dates With IN THIS MOMENT, NEW YEARS DAY

Hard rock juggernaut Halestorm have announced a summer tour with In This Moment and special guest New Years Day. Tickets go on sale this Friday (April 20th) at 10 AM. Check out the dates below and stay tuned for details on the Halestorm Fan Club pre-sale and VIP packages.

July

27 Kansas City, MO - Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

29 Toledo, OH - Centennial Terrace and Quarry

31 Baltimore, MD - UMBC Event Center

August

2 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

3 Albany, NY - Albany Cap Center

4 Portland, ME

6 Buffalo, NY - Artpark

7 Columbus, OH - Express LIVE

10 Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Cove

14 Missoula, MT - Big Sky Brewing Company

16 Spokane, WA - Star Theater at Spokane Arena

17 Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater

18 Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater

20 Medford, OR - BiMart Amphitheater At The Expo, Jackson County Fairgrounds, Oregon

21 Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

23 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

24 Funner, CA - Harrah's Resort Southern California

Halestorm recently announced plans for their 6-week UK / European headline tour, kicking off in Moscow on September 14th and wrapping up in Madrid on October 25th. The trek includes eight UK/Irish dates, including London's O2 Academy Brixton for the first time. Watch a video message from Halestorm below.

Tour dates:

September

14 - Moscow, Russia - Red

15 - St Petersburg, Russia - Zal Ozhidaniya

16 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

19 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

20 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight

22 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy

23 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

24 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

26 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

28 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

29 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

October

1 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13

2 - Paris, France - La Cigale

3 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix Antwerp

5 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

6 - Arhus, Denmark - Train

8 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand

9 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

12 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus

14 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

15 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

16 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

18 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

20 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

21 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

22 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

24 - Barcelona, Spain - Bikini

25 - Madrid, Spain - But