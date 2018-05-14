HALESTORM - Drum Rundown With AREJAY HALE; Video

Sweetwater Sound's Nick D'Virgilio intercepted Halestorm on tour to talk with drummer Arejay Hale about his drum rig. Check out the video below:

Halestorm have announced a summer tour with In This Moment and special guest New Years Day. Check out the dates below.

July

27 - Kansas City, MO - Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

29 - Toledo, OH - Centennial Terrace and Quarry

31 - Baltimore, MD - UMBC Event Center

August

2 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

3 - Albany, NY - Albany Cap Center

4 - Portland, ME

6 - Buffalo, NY - Artpark

7 - Columbus, OH - Express LIVE

10 - Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Cove

14 - Missoula, MT - Big Sky Brewing Company

16 - Spokane, WA - Star Theater at Spokane Arena

17 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater

18 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater

20 - Medford, OR - BiMart Amphitheater At The Expo, Jackson County Fairgrounds, Oregon

21 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

23 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

24 - Funner, CA - Harrah's Resort Southern California

Halestorm recently announced plans for their 6-week UK / European headline tour, kicking off in Moscow on September 14th and wrapping up in Madrid on October 25th. The trek includes eight UK/Irish dates, including London's O2 Academy Brixton for the first time. Watch a video message from Halestorm below.

Tour dates:

September

14 - Moscow, Russia - Red

15 - St Petersburg, Russia - Zal Ozhidaniya

16 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

19 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

20 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight

22 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy

23 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

24 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

26 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

28 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

29 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

October

1 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13

2 - Paris, France - La Cigale

3 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix Antwerp

5 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

6 - Arhus, Denmark - Train

8 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand

9 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

12 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus

14 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

15 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

16 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

18 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

20 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

21 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

22 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

24 - Barcelona, Spain - Bikini

25 - Madrid, Spain - But