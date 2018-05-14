HALESTORM - Drum Rundown With AREJAY HALE; Video
May 14, 2018, an hour ago
Sweetwater Sound's Nick D'Virgilio intercepted Halestorm on tour to talk with drummer Arejay Hale about his drum rig. Check out the video below:
Halestorm have announced a summer tour with In This Moment and special guest New Years Day. Check out the dates below.
July
27 - Kansas City, MO - Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
29 - Toledo, OH - Centennial Terrace and Quarry
31 - Baltimore, MD - UMBC Event Center
August
2 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
3 - Albany, NY - Albany Cap Center
4 - Portland, ME
6 - Buffalo, NY - Artpark
7 - Columbus, OH - Express LIVE
10 - Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Cove
14 - Missoula, MT - Big Sky Brewing Company
16 - Spokane, WA - Star Theater at Spokane Arena
17 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater
18 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater
20 - Medford, OR - BiMart Amphitheater At The Expo, Jackson County Fairgrounds, Oregon
21 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
23 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
24 - Funner, CA - Harrah's Resort Southern California
Halestorm recently announced plans for their 6-week UK / European headline tour, kicking off in Moscow on September 14th and wrapping up in Madrid on October 25th. The trek includes eight UK/Irish dates, including London's O2 Academy Brixton for the first time. Watch a video message from Halestorm below.
Tour dates:
September
14 - Moscow, Russia - Red
15 - St Petersburg, Russia - Zal Ozhidaniya
16 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia
19 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy
20 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight
22 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy
23 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy
24 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
26 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
28 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
29 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
October
1 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13
2 - Paris, France - La Cigale
3 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix Antwerp
5 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
6 - Arhus, Denmark - Train
8 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand
9 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
11 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
12 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus
14 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
15 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall
16 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk
18 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City
20 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
21 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo
22 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
24 - Barcelona, Spain - Bikini
25 - Madrid, Spain - But