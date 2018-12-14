HALESTORM Featured In New Episode Of Ernie Ball's String Theory; Video

In this new episode of String Theory, Ernie Ball​ artists Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger of Halestorm discuss their beginnings with guitar, their love of playing, and their relationship with Ernie Ball.

Having sold out every date on their last UK headline tour, Grammy-winning US rockers Halestorm announce their return to the UK for even bigger shows in November 2019, supporting new album Vicious.

The Nashville-based band will be extending their landmark US headline tour, championing women in rock. The all female-led tour features very special guests In This Moment, with New Years Day opening proceedings each night.

Halestorm said, “Hey UK freaks! You begged for it... and now we are coming for you! Along with our mates in In This Moment and New Years Day, we are super excited to bring this Vicious tour to the UK! This is history in the making, and The Event you don’t wanna miss! Come rock with us!”

When the US tour kicked off, Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale commented, "We've been wanting to put together a tour like this for a long time. We are some of the hardest working women in rock, so the fact that we are all on the same stage every night is something not to be missed! We support and love each other, and we are representing our genre. This lineup is a beautiful display of what it means to be a strong female example for rock fans everywhere."

In This Moment frontwoman Maria Brink agreed, stating, “I am very excited about being a part of such an empowering, divine, female-fronted tour. It is very rare in rock music to have a movement like this and the timing couldn't be more perfect. Let the Amazons rise!"

On extending the run to the UK, New Years Day add, “Every single photo we have ever posted about being on tour with Halestorm and In This Moment, was always flooded with comments of people asking us to bring this same tour to the UK. And now we are!!!! We are so excited to bring our show to more faces and ears and get to meet everyone around the world who wants to head bang with the women of rock!” Maria Brink concludes, “We have fallen in love with the UK and Europe and feel so blessed to be back again. Bringing this empowering and beautiful tour over is going to be very special! See you all soon!”

Dates:

November

24 - Glasgow, UK - Hydro

25 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

27 - Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena

28 - London, UK - Alexandra Palace