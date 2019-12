HALESTORM Gearing Up For New Release - "Technically, It Is A Cover EP..."

Guitar Bonedo caught up with Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger from Halestorm in Hamburg, Germany and asked them some questions about guitar playing, their favorite gear, the recording sessions they made before the European tour this year, and the 10th anniversary edition of their first album. During the conversation, found below, the pair hinted at a new EP due to be released soon.

Hottinger: "It's just getting mixed now, and it sounds awesome. It's something we've never really done before. Everyone's expecting a cover EP, but we're about to shake it up a little. Technically, it is a cover EP. You'll find out. It's cool."

"We lived through a fire, a mudslide, an earthquake and 19 months in Burbank, California to make sure our debut album was released," says Halestorm vocalist Lzzy Hale. "To celebrate our 10th year anniversary of our debut album on Atlantic Records, we decided to include raw, never before heard demos and rejects, new art, and a personal letter from me taking you through our rollercoaster ride. I hope you enjoy this special piece of Halestorm history."

December 20th is the release date for the self-titled debut album from Halestorm, pressed onto 12” standard vinyl marking the 10th anniversary. The 2 disc LP contains the original album on translucent sea blue vinyl and demos on translucent highlighter yellow vinyl.

Tracklisting:

Origianal Album - LP 1

"It’s Not You"

"I Get Off"

"Bet U Wish U Had Me Back"

"Innocence"

"Familiar Taste Of Poison"

"I’m Not An Angel"

"What Were You Expecting?"

"Love/Hate Heartbreak"

"Better Sorry Than Safe"

"Dirty Work"

"Nothing To Do With Love"

Demos - LP 2

"Hero (Reluctant Hero)"

"Not Afraid Of Losin’"

"Ride Or Die"

"Gypsy Grifter"

"Who Do You Love? (Basement Version)"

"The Proposition"

"Tired Of Trying"

"Annabelle"

"Everyone Dies (Heaven Isn’t Where We Belong)"

"Coming Back To Me"

"Not For Today"

"Still Breathing"