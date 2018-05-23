HALESTORM - Guitar Rig Tour With LZZY HALE; Video
In the new video below, Sweetwater Sound's Nick D'Virgilio intercepts Lzzy Hale on tour with Halestorm in Indianapolis to learn about her guitar rig.
BackStory Events and Guitar World have announced An Evening Of Music & Conversation with Halestorm, on Thursday, May 31st at 7 PM, at Sony Hall, New York, NY.
"Join us for a unique opportunity to be part of the studio audience at this intimate conversation with Grammy Award-winning rockers Halestorm! We’ll sit down with lead vocalist and guitarist Lzzy Hale, her brother drummer and percussionist Arejay Hale, guitarist Joe Hottinger, and bassist Josh Smith to talk about their current tour, new projects, stories from the road, and much more. Featuring a long-form interview, opportunity for audience questions and a short exclusive performance.
"Halestorm will be interviewed by journalist and founder of the Women’s International Music Network, Laura B. Whitmore. The event is part of the BackStory Events online series and will be live streamed by Guitar World magazine."
Get tickets here.
Halestorm have announced a summer tour with In This Moment and special guest New Years Day. Check out the dates below.
July
27 - Kansas City, MO - Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
29 - Toledo, OH - Centennial Terrace and Quarry
31 - Baltimore, MD - UMBC Event Center
August
2 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
3 - Albany, NY - Albany Cap Center
4 - Portland, ME
6 - Buffalo, NY - Artpark
7 - Columbus, OH - Express LIVE
10 - Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Cove
14 - Missoula, MT - Big Sky Brewing Company
16 - Spokane, WA - Star Theater at Spokane Arena
17 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater
18 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater
20 - Medford, OR - BiMart Amphitheater At The Expo, Jackson County Fairgrounds, Oregon
21 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
23 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
24 - Funner, CA - Harrah's Resort Southern California
Halestorm recently announced plans for their 6-week UK / European headline tour, kicking off in Moscow on September 14th and wrapping up in Madrid on October 25th. The trek includes eight UK/Irish dates, including London's O2 Academy Brixton for the first time. Watch a video message from Halestorm below.
Tour dates:
September
14 - Moscow, Russia - Red
15 - St Petersburg, Russia - Zal Ozhidaniya
16 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia
19 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy
20 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight
22 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy
23 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy
24 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
26 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
28 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
29 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
October
1 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13
2 - Paris, France - La Cigale
3 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix Antwerp
5 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
6 - Arhus, Denmark - Train
8 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand
9 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
11 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
12 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus
14 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
15 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall
16 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk
18 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City
20 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
21 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo
22 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
24 - Barcelona, Spain - Bikini
25 - Madrid, Spain - But