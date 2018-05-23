HALESTORM - Guitar Rig Tour With LZZY HALE; Video

In the new video below, Sweetwater Sound's Nick D'Virgilio intercepts Lzzy Hale on tour with Halestorm in Indianapolis to learn about her guitar rig.

BackStory Events and Guitar World have announced An Evening Of Music & Conversation with Halestorm, on Thursday, May 31st at 7 PM, at Sony Hall, New York, NY.

"Join us for a unique opportunity to be part of the studio audience at this intimate conversation with Grammy Award-winning rockers Halestorm! We’ll sit down with lead vocalist and guitarist Lzzy Hale, her brother drummer and percussionist Arejay Hale, guitarist Joe Hottinger, and bassist Josh Smith to talk about their current tour, new projects, stories from the road, and much more. Featuring a long-form interview, opportunity for audience questions and a short exclusive performance.

"Halestorm will be interviewed by journalist and founder of the Women’s International Music Network, Laura B. Whitmore. The event is part of the BackStory Events online series and will be live streamed by Guitar World magazine."

Get tickets here.

Halestorm have announced a summer tour with In This Moment and special guest New Years Day. Check out the dates below.

July

27 - Kansas City, MO - Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

29 - Toledo, OH - Centennial Terrace and Quarry

31 - Baltimore, MD - UMBC Event Center

August

2 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

3 - Albany, NY - Albany Cap Center

4 - Portland, ME

6 - Buffalo, NY - Artpark

7 - Columbus, OH - Express LIVE

10 - Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Cove

14 - Missoula, MT - Big Sky Brewing Company

16 - Spokane, WA - Star Theater at Spokane Arena

17 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater

18 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater

20 - Medford, OR - BiMart Amphitheater At The Expo, Jackson County Fairgrounds, Oregon

21 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

23 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

24 - Funner, CA - Harrah's Resort Southern California

Halestorm recently announced plans for their 6-week UK / European headline tour, kicking off in Moscow on September 14th and wrapping up in Madrid on October 25th. The trek includes eight UK/Irish dates, including London's O2 Academy Brixton for the first time. Watch a video message from Halestorm below.

Tour dates:

September

14 - Moscow, Russia - Red

15 - St Petersburg, Russia - Zal Ozhidaniya

16 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

19 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

20 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight

22 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy

23 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

24 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

26 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

28 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

29 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

October

1 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13

2 - Paris, France - La Cigale

3 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix Antwerp

5 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

6 - Arhus, Denmark - Train

8 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand

9 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

12 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus

14 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

15 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

16 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

18 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

20 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

21 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

22 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

24 - Barcelona, Spain - Bikini

25 - Madrid, Spain - But