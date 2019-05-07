HALESTORM – Limited Edition LZZY HALE Signature Epiphone Explorer Outfit Announced

Epiphone, the leader in affordable professional instruments, has welcomed Lzzy Hale of Halestorm to their Signature Artist family. The “Ltd. Ed. Lzzy Hale Signature Explorer Outfit” features a classic Explorer in an Alpine White gloss finish, Alnico Classic PRO humbuckers, Grover™ Rotomatic machine heads, an Ebony fingerboard and gold hardware. A Custom Hard Shell Case and Certificate of Authenticity are also included.

For over two decades as the founder and leader of Halestorm, Lzzy Hale has been called one of the greatest metal guitarists of her generation. And for her debut Signature model, Lzzy worked closely with Epiphone’s luthiers in Nashville to design an Explorer to match her fiery fretwork.

“I always feel like a rock star with my Epiphone,” says Lzzy. “I hope anyone who picks it up feels like a rock star, too. I would encourage them to make a lot of noise with it because that’s currently what I’m doing!”

The Ltd. Ed. Lzzy Hale Signature Explorer Outfit has a Mahogany body with an Alpine White gloss finish with multi-layer black and white binding and a gold metallic pickguard. The Mahogany neck has a Custom “C” profile made to Lzzy’s specifications, an Ebony fingerboard with block inlays, medium jumbo frets, a GraphTechTM nut and a traditional Explorer headstock with a vintage Epiphone logo in gold. Lzzy’s Explorer is powered by Epiphone Alnico Classic PRO™ Humbuckers that have the tonal characteristics of classic 1950s humbuckers, but instead use Alnico V magnets with a slightly higher output for a more modern sound.

See the Ltd. Ed. Lzzy Hale Signature Explorer Outfit in action on Halestorm’s worldwide tour including U.S. and European festival dates as well as a summer U.S. trek with Alice Cooper. Halestorm is currently touring worldwide in support of their latest album, Vicious--released July 2018 via Atlantic Records. The disc was recorded at Nashville, Tennessee's Rock Falcon recording studio with producer Nick Raskulinecz.

Visit Epiphone for more information.

(Photo by: Jeremy Ryan)