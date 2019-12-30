HALESTORM Perform Acoustic Version Of "The Silence"; Video

Halestorm have released a new video, featuring an acoustic performance of the song "The Silence", from the 2018 album, Vicious. Watch the clip below:

Guitar Bonedo caught up with Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger from Halestorm in Hamburg, Germany and asked them some questions about guitar playing, their favorite gear, the recording sessions they made before the European tour this year, and the 10th anniversary edition of their first album. During the conversation, found below, the pair hinted at a new EP due to be released soon.

Hottinger: "It's just getting mixed now, and it sounds awesome. It's something we've never really done before. Everyone's expecting a cover EP, but we're about to shake it up a little. Technically, it is a cover EP. You'll find out. It's cool."