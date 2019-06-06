HALESTORM Perform In JIMI HENDRIX's 1960s Mayfair Apartment; In-Depth Interview Included (Video)

Guitar Interactive caught up with Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale and lead guitarist Joe Hottinger for an exclusive live performance of two new tracks from their new album, Vicious - filmed at Handel & Hendrix in London, the location of Jimi Hendrix's 1960s Mayfair flat - plus an in-depth interview on the creation of the new release. Watch below:

Alice Cooper and Halestorm have announced a co-headline amphitheater tour across North America this summer. Produced by Live Nation, the 19-city tour will kick off July 17th in Allentown, PA at the PPL Center and make stops in Detroit, Chicago, Houston, and more before wrapping August 16 in Camden, NJ at the BB&T Pavilion. Motionless In White will support on all dates. A video trailer can be found below.

Tour dates:

July

17 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

19 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

20 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

21 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

23 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

25 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

26 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

28 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre*

29 - Cedar Park, TX - H-E-B Center*

31 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August

1 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

4 - Nashville, TN - The Opry House*

7 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands–Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC

8 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

10 - Portland, ME - Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

11 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

13 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

15 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

16 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

* not a Live Nation date