HALESTORM Perform RATT's "Round And Round", JUDAS PRIEST's "Freewheel Burning" With EAST SIDE GAMBLERS; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

Lzzy Hale, Joe Hottinger and Josh Smith of Halestorm with Nashville favorites, The East Side Gamblers, performed some rock and metal classics for Chemokaze VI, an annual charity event held at Mercy Lounge for patients battling with cancer on January 6th. Check out fan-filmed video below.

Halestorm have released another teaser video for their upcoming new album.

Says the band: "One more glimpse at our new record, and our fun rocking out in the studio. We hope you've enjoyed our studio sneak peeks! We're working hard on Halestorm 4 and can't wait for you to hear and see more... Coming very soon!"

Watch eight teasers below:

Halestorm continues: "We're stoked to hit the road with Stone Sour and special guests The Dead Deads in 2018. Tickets are on-sale today, so head here for more info, and check out a full list of dates below!"

January

27 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

29 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre

February

1 - Lethbridge, AB - Enmax Centre

2 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino

4 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Center (lower Bowl)

5 - Winnipeg, SK - Burton Cummings Theatre

7 - Bemidji, MN - Sanford Center

8 - Brookings, SD - Swiftel Center

10 - Ypsilanti, MI - Convocation Center

11 - Rochester, NY - Armory