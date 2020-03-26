HALESTORM Perform "The Silence” For Gibson's Homemade Music Sessions

Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger from Halestorm helped Gibson Guitars launch #homemademusic with their Homemade Session featuring a performance of the song "The Silence”.

"The goal of Homemade Music is to immediately support our musicians and their current projects while they are social distancing at home," says Gibson. "Artist performances, intimate interviews and conversations from all over the world that can be watched and shared from anywhere via Gibson and Epiphone digital platforms on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Gibson TV on YouTube."

Gibson artists and the music community at large will be sharing engaging messages and stories, as well as exclusive performances for fans. Stay home. Be safe. Make music.