HALESTORM Release Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Halloween-Themed Music Video For "Do Not Disturb"

Halestorm have released behind-the-scenes footage from their recently released video for “Do Not Disturb”, the second single from their fourth album, Vicious. The video was directed by Roboshobo (Ghost’s “Rats” video). Watch the new footage, as well as the official video, below.

“’Do Not Disturb’ is based off a true story of mine about a very fun night I had overseas that all started with the pickup line, ‘I think we should make out,’” said frontwoman Lzzy Hale. “And since it’s October... the boys and I decided to spooky-up the story with a few…minor exaggerations.”