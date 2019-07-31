HALESTORM Release "Black Vultures" VR Live Video

Halestorm have released a new VR live video for the track "Black Vultures", featured on the band's 2018 album, Vicious. Watch below:

Halestorm recently announced a month-long North American tour with Godsmack, following their summer run with rock icon Alice Cooper. The dates kick off September 20th in Green Bay, WI and run through October 18th in Tulsa, OK.

Halestorm tour dates:

July (with Alice Cooper)

31 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August (with Alice Cooper)

1 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

3 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena, University of Tennessee

4 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House

7 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands PAC: CMAC

8 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

10 - Westbrook, ME - Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

11 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

13 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

15 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

16 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

August

30 - Pueblo, CO - Colorado State Fair Events Center

September (with Godsmack, except *)

20 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

21 - Madison, WI - Alliant Energy Center

22 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center

24 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

25 - Wichita, KS - In-Trust Arena

27 - Cape Girardeau, MO - Show Me Center

28 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival 2019*

29 - Alpharetta, GA - Alpharetta Amphitheatre

October (with Godsmack, except *)

1 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairgrounds

2 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

4 - Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Civic Center

5 - Southaven, MS - Landers Center

6 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

8 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Arena

9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Pavilion

11 - Sacramento, CA - Discovery Park*

12 - Bakersfield, CA - Rabobank Arena

13 - Ontario, CA - Citizen’s Bank Arena

15 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

16 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Pavilion

18 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

November

13 - Paris, France - Salle Pleyel

14 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

16 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle – Kultfabrik

18 - Offenbach, Germany - Capitol Offenbach

19 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freheit

20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

24 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro

25 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

27 - Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

28 - London, UK - Alexandra Palace

December

2 - Tokyo, Japan - Tsutaya O-East

3 - Osaka, Japan - Umeda Club Quattro

6 - Sydney, NSW, Australia - Enmore Theatre

7 - Brisbane, QLD, Australia - The Tivoli

9 - Adelaide, SA, Australia - The Gov

10 - Melbourne, VIC, Australia - Forum Melbourne