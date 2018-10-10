HALESTORM Release Halloween-Themed Music Video For "Do Not Disturb"

Halestorm have premiered a video for “Do Not Disturb”, the second single from their fourth album, Vicious, which debuted at #8 on the US Billboard 200 and main UK Album Chart (as well as #1 US Top Rock Album and Hard Music Album Charts & #1 UK Top Rock & Metal Album Chart). The video was directed by Roboshobo (Ghost’s “Rats” video).

“’Do Not Disturb’ is based off a true story of mine about a very fun night I had overseas that all started with the pickup line, ‘I think we should make out,’” said frontwoman Lzzy Hale. “And since it’s October... the boys and I decided to spooky-up the story with a few…minor exaggerations.”

“Do Not Disturb” follows the first single from Vicious, “Uncomfortable,” which reached #1 on the US Mainstream Rock Chart, Halestorm’s fourth, tying them with The Pretty Reckless for the most #1s by a female or female-led act.

The band recently wrapped up another sold out headline tour of the U.K., including London's O2 Brixton Academy where Live Nation presented the band with commemorative plaques, in honour of selling out every U.K. tour from 2012-2018.

Now on tour across Europe, come November Halestorm will start the third and final leg of their all female-led US tour with In This Moment and New Years Day.