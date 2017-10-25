HALESTORM Release New Album Studio Teaser #6; Video

Halestorm have released another teaser video from Dark Horse Recording studios just outside Nashville, TN, where the band have been working on their fourth album with producer Nick Raskulinecz. The band worked with Raskulinecz previously on their ReAniMate 3.0: The CoVeRs eP, released early this year.

Says the band: “We are so excited to be releasing new music soon! Here's an inside peek of how we make that happen.”

