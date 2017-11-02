HALESTORM Release New Album Studio Teaser #7 (Video); Band Announce Partnership With Love Hope Strength Foundation

Halestorm have released another teaser video from Dark Horse Recording studios just outside Nashville, TN, where the band have been working on their fourth album with producer Nick Raskulinecz. The band worked with Raskulinecz previously on their ReAniMate 3.0: The CoVeRs eP, released early this year.

Says the band: “We are such a tease! Here's another sneak peek at our 4th studio album!”

Watch seven teasers below:

Halestorm states: “We are also pleased to announce our partnership with Love Hope Strength Foundation to help support cancer patients around the world and register blood marrow donors. As a touring rock band, we meet thousands of people every day, we hear of their personal struggles and how through music and the concert community they have found the strength to overcome them. The Love Hope Strength Foundation believes in the reach and power of rock ’n roll too. We are happy to be a part of this mission, and help spread hope and positivity all over the world, one concert at a time!”

Visit Halestorm.GOTL.org for more information and to register as a life saving marrow donor.