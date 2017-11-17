HALESTORM Release New Album Studio Teaser #8; Video

Halestorm have released another teaser video for their upcoming new album.

Says the band: "One more glimpse at our new record, and our fun rocking out in the studio. We hope you've enjoyed our studio sneak peeks! We're working hard on Halestorm 4 and can't wait for you to hear and see more... Coming very soon!"

Watch eight teasers below:

#1:

#2:

#3:

#4:

#5:

#6:

#7:

#8:

Halestorm continues: "We're stoked to hit the road with Stone Sour and special guests The Dead Deads in 2018. Tickets are on-sale today, so head here for more info, and check out a full list of dates below!"

January

27 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

29 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre

February

1 - Lethbridge, AB - Enmax Centre

2 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino

4 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Center (lower Bowl)

5 - Winnipeg, SK - Burton Cummings Theatre

7 - Bemidji, MN - Sanford Center

8 - Brookings, SD - Swiftel Center

10 - Ypsilanti, MI - Convocation Center

11 - Rochester, NY - Armory