HALESTORM Release New Album Studio Teaser #8; Video
November 17, 2017, an hour ago
Halestorm have released another teaser video for their upcoming new album.
Says the band: "One more glimpse at our new record, and our fun rocking out in the studio. We hope you've enjoyed our studio sneak peeks! We're working hard on Halestorm 4 and can't wait for you to hear and see more... Coming very soon!"
Watch eight teasers below:
#1:
#2:
#3:
#4:
#5:
#6:
#7:
#8:
Halestorm continues: "We're stoked to hit the road with Stone Sour and special guests The Dead Deads in 2018. Tickets are on-sale today, so head here for more info, and check out a full list of dates below!"
January
27 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre
29 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre
February
1 - Lethbridge, AB - Enmax Centre
2 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino
4 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Center (lower Bowl)
5 - Winnipeg, SK - Burton Cummings Theatre
7 - Bemidji, MN - Sanford Center
8 - Brookings, SD - Swiftel Center
10 - Ypsilanti, MI - Convocation Center
11 - Rochester, NY - Armory