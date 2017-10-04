HALESTORM Release Third Teaser Video From The Studio

Halestorm have released a third teaser video from Dark Horse Recording studios just outside Nashville, TN, where the band have been working on their fourth album with producer Nick Raskulinecz. The band worked with Raskulinecz previously on their ReAniMate 3.0: The CoVeRs eP, released early this year. Watch three teaser videos below:

Studio Teaser #1:

Studio Teaser #2:

Studio Teaser #3:

Halestorm is currently on their Halloween Scream tour, which will include support from Starset and New Years Day.

Tour dates:

October

4 - South Bend, IN - Morris Performing Arts Center

6 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory *

8 - Westbury, NY - The Space at Westbury Theater

10 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Auditorium-Coliseum

17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom *

18 - Albuquerque, NM - The Historic El Rey Theater

20 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim

21 - San Luis Obispo, CA - The Fremont

* - No Starset