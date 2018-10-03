HALESTORM Release "Uncomfortable" / "I Am The Fire" Live VR 360° Video

Halestorm has released two live VR videos, "I Am The Fire" and "Uncomfortable", filmed live at their show this summer at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The videos were shot with a multi-rig VR camera system and are in 3D 360°. Directed by Craig Ziogas, produced by Mike Mushok (of Staind, Saint Asonia), and Charlie Callahan. Watch below:

Halestorm's new album Vicious (out now) was recorded earlier this year at Nashville, Tennessee's Rock Falcon recording studio with producer Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Alice In Chains, Rush).

Vicious tracklisting:

"Black Vultures"

"Skulls"

"Uncomfortable"

"Buzz"

"Do Not Disturb"

"Conflicted"

"Killing Ourselves To Live"

"Heart Of Novocaine"

"Painkiller"

"White Dress"

"Vicious"

"The Silence"

"Buzz" visualizer:

"Heart Of Novocaine" visualizer:

"Black Vultures" visualizer:

"Uncomfortable" video:

"Uncomfortable" behind the scenes: