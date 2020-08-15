HALESTORM's LZZY HALE - "I’m Writing The Best Songs I Ever Have"

"Write... redraft... write... ok ... there’s something special... follow it... finish it! I can’t wait for all of you to hear these new tunes myself and the boys have been cooking up," says Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale.

"If you are your own worst critic... like I am... you know how good it feels to be so proud of a little piece of music, to chase down in mid-air something that excites you and turn your thoughts into life. I feel like I’m writing the best songs I ever have... and have already succeeded in besting our last album. So I will continue to pour my heart into everything that I do... and be my truest self. Love and miss you all!" (Photo by @thejoestorm)

Grammy Award-winning rock band, Halestorm, have released their Reimagined EP. Order Reimagined here, and listen to all songs from the EP below.

For Reimagined, Halestorm re-envisioned, re-upped, and reconstructed various fan favourites from their multi-platinum catalogue.

Tracklisting:

"I Get Off"

"I Miss The Misery"

"I Am The Fire"

"Break In" (featuring Amy Lee)

"I Will Always Love You"

"Mz. Hyde"