HALESTORM's LZZY HALE Jams "School's Out" With ALICE COOPER Live In Allentown; Fan-Filmed Video
July 18, 2019, 29 minutes ago
On July 17th, Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale joined Alice Cooper on stage at PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania for the grand finale of the opening show of their joint American tour, to perform "School's Out". Fan-filmed footage can be enjoyed below.
Catch Halestorm on tour with Alice Cooper:
July
19 - Burgettstown, PA - Keybank Pavilion
20 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Music Energy Theatre
21 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
23 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
25 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
26 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
28 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre
29 - Cedar Park, TX - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
31 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
August
1 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
3 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena, University of Tennessee
4 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House
7 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands PAC: CMAC
8 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
10 - Westbrook, ME - Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row
11 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
13 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
15 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
16 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion