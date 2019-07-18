HALESTORM's LZZY HALE Jams "School's Out" With ALICE COOPER Live In Allentown; Fan-Filmed Video

On July 17th, Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale joined Alice Cooper on stage at PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania for the grand finale of the opening show of their joint American tour, to perform "School's Out". Fan-filmed footage can be enjoyed below.

Catch Halestorm on tour with Alice Cooper:

July

19 - Burgettstown, PA - Keybank Pavilion

20 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Music Energy Theatre

21 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

23 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

25 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

26 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

28 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre

29 - Cedar Park, TX - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

31 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August

1 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

3 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena, University of Tennessee

4 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House

7 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands PAC: CMAC

8 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

10 - Westbrook, ME - Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

11 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

13 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

15 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

16 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion