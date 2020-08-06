HALESTORM Share Official Music Video For Reimagined Version Of "Break In" Feat. AMY LEE

Grammy Award-winning rock band, Halestorm, have shared an official music video for “Break In” (feat. Amy Lee), which is featured on their forthcoming Reimagined EP, out August 14. The clip, which captures Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale and Lee delivering an impassioned studio performance of the track, can be found below.

Pre-orders for Reimagined are available here.

For Reimagined, Halestorm re-envisioned, re-upped, and reconstructed various fan favourites from their multi-platinum catalogue. The first single “Break In” (feat. Amy Lee) finds the band reworking “Break In”, which originally appeared on their gold-selling 2012 album, The Strange Case Of… Over stark piano, their voices reach soaring heights on this poignant and powerful ballad, uniting two of rock’s most recognizable and raw voices.

Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale detailed the emotional performance explaining, “One of the stand out moments on this EP is a duet of our song 'Break In' featuring the amazingly incomparable Amy Lee. Produced by Nick Rasculinecz, we recorded this duet pre-COVID-19, together in the same room, live, as a full performance from beginning to end. Amy brought new meaning to this song, turning what was once just a love song into a statement of unity and support for each other.”

In addition to “Break In”, Halestorm have reinvented their 2009 single “I Get Off” and their incendiary track “I Am The Fire”. They also cut an official cover of Dolly Parton's / Whitney Houston’s vocally-challenging, iconic song “I Will Always Love You,” another long-requested live gem. The original version of platinum-certified single "I Miss The Misery", also reimagined on the new EP, continues to rack up plays on YouTube, collecting over 73 million views to date on the band's YouTube channel alone. The 6-track EP is completed with an updated "Mz. Hyde."

Tracklist

"I Get Off"

"I Miss The Misery"

"I Am The Fire"

"Break In" (featuring Amy Lee)

"I Will Always Love You"

"Mz. Hyde"

"Break In" video: