HALESTORM Streaming Cover Of JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS' “I Hate Myself For Loving You”

Halestorm will release their third EP of cover songs, ReAniMate 3.0: The CoVeRs EP, on January 6th. Produced by Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Alice In Chains, Korn), the set includes covers of Whitesnake/David Coverdale, Sophie B. Hawkins, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Twenty One Pilots, Soundgarden, and Metallica.

Pre-orders are now available via iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon (widget below) and Google Play. All iTunes and AmazonMP3 digital pre-orders include instant downloads of the cover of Whitesnake's "Still Of The Night”, as well as the band’s take on Joan Jett & The Blackhearts’ “I Hate Myself For Loving You”, which is now streaming below.

"We are so excited to finally unleash our latest cover EP, ReAniMate 3, said Lzzy Hale of Halestorm. “On this EP we were inspired to push the limits and challenge the ears of our fans. There are some surprises that you may not have expected from us, and there are also things that you've always wanted to hear from us. We were so incredibly honoured to work alongside producer Nick Raskulinecz. He truly helped us bring these songs to life and find a way to make them Halestorm’s.”

ReAniMate 3.0: The CoVeRs EP tracklisting:

“Still Of The Night” (Originally Performed By Whitesnake)

“Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover” (Originally Performed By Sophie B. Hawkins)

“I Hate Myself For Loving You” (Originally Performed By Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

“Heathens” (Originally Performed By Twenty One Pilots)

“Fell On Black Days” (Originally Performed By Soundgarden)

“Ride The Lightning” (Originally Performed By Metallica)

“I Hate Myself For Loving You”:

“Still Of The Night”: