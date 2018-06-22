HALESTORM Streaming New Song "Black Vultures"

Halestorm have unleashed “Black Vultures”, the lead track from their upcoming album Vicious, out July 27th. The song is the second unveiled from the album, following the lead single, “Uncomfortable”. Listen to "Black Vultures" below.

Recorded earlier this year at Nashville, Tennessee's Rock Falcon recording studio with producer Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Alice In Chains, Rush), Vicious is available for pre-order at all DSPs and streaming services.

Deluxe album packages are available for pre-order exclusively at the band’s official webstore, including the new album on standard vinyl, plus a limited edition opaque purple double vinyl with enhanced cover art and bonus tracks, limited to 1,500 units worldwide. Also exclusively available at the webstore are a limited edition t-shirt, dog tag necklace, autographed poster, and a free album cover magnet with physical album purchase while supplies last.

Vicious tracklisting:

"Black Vultures"

"Skulls"

"Uncomfortable"

"Buzz"

"Do Not Disturb"

"Conflicted"

"Killing Ourselves To Live"

"Heart Of Novocaine"

"Painkiller"

"White Dress"

"Vicious"

"The Silence"

"Black Vultures":

"Uncomfortable" video:

"Uncomfortable" behind the scenes:

On album release day (July 27th) Halestorm will kick off the second leg of their co-headline tour of all female-fronted rock bands with In This Moment and New Year’s Day.

Find Halestorm's live itinerary here.