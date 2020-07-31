HALESTORM Streaming Reimagined Version Of "Break In" Feat. AMY LEE; Audio

Halestorm will release a new EP, Reimagined, on August 14th. It will feature reworked songs from the band's catalogue as well as a cover of "I Will Always Love You", made famous by Dolly Parton and Whitney Houston.

The new version of "Break In", which features Evanescence vocalist / founder Amy Lee, was originally performed live on tour as part of Halestorm's set when both bands were on tour together in 2012. Listen to the song below.

Tracklist

"I Get Off"

"I Miss The Misery"

"I Am The Fire"

"Break In" (featuring Amy Lee)

"I Will Always Love You"

"Mz. Hyde"

"Break In":