HALESTORM To Launch North American Tour In April; PALAYE ROYALE, BEASTO BLANCO To Support

Halestorm have announced a month-long North American tour, kicking off April 12th at Ladson, SC’s 98 Rockfest and running through Columbus, OH’s Sonic Temple Fest, with dates across the continent, including a stop at Mexico City’s Domination Festival in early May. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, January 25th, at 10 AM, local time.

Palaye Royale and Beasto Blanco will open for Halestorm on the run of dates, which follow Halestorm’s trek abroad in March with performances at Download Festival in Australia and Japan.

“Uncomfortable,” the lead single from Halestorm’s fourth and latest album, Vicious, earned a 2019 Grammy nomination at the end of last year for “Best Rock Performance”. The nomination marks the band’s second, following their 2013 win for “Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance” for “Love Bites (So Do I)”. Meanwhile, “Do Not Disturb,” the second single from Vicious, continues to climb at Active Rock Radio.

Tour dates:

March

9 - Sydney, NSW, Australia - Download Sydney 2019/Parramatt Park

13 - Auckland, New Zealand - Powerstation

15 - Wellington, New Zealand - Sam Fran

21 - Chiba, Japan - Download Festival Japan 2019/Makuhari Messe

April

12 - Ladson, SC - 98 Rockfest 2019/Exchange Park Fairgrounds

18 - Mankato, MN - Verizon Center *

20 - Billings, MT - Shrine Auditorium *

22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union Event Center *

23 - Boise, ID - The Revolution Center *

25 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center *

26 - Vancouver, BC - Chan Centre *

28 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Jubilee Auditorium *

29 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall *

May

1 - Winnepeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre *

3-4 - Mexico City, MX - Domination Festival

5 - Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Event Center *

7 - Rapid City, SD - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center *

9 - Cedar Rapids, IA - US Cellular Center * (co-headline with In This Moment)

12 - London, ON - London Music Hall *

13 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall *

17-19 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Fest

* - Palaye Royale and Beasto Blanco supporting