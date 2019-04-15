HALESTORM To Mark 10th Anniversary Of Debut Album With "Special Package"

Halestorm guitarist Joe Hottinger was recently interviewed on Waterloo, Iowa radio station KFMW Rock 108. During the chat, which can be heard below, Hottinger commented, "It's the ten-year anniversary of our first record and we're putting together a special package for that first album right now."

"Lzzy (Hale - vocalist / guitarist) and I just went through all these demos we made from 2005 to 2008 when we were making that first record. I had forgotten all about them," admits Joe. "It's like hearing these songs for the first time again. They weren't terrible. There's a reason they didn't make the first record. The thing was there; the magic was there, that we fight for even today. I kind of realized that we're doing what we've always done. We're lucky. I get to do what I love with the people I love and travel the world doing it. What more could you ask for in a life? That's what we were doing back when we were playing bars around Pennsylvania. Just doing what we love with people we love. It was on a much smaller scale. But what a trip. I think we're going around the world twice this year. We end in Australia and Japan again before the end of the year. It's awesome. It's tiring, but awesome."

Halestorm released their self-titled debut album on April 28th, 2009 via Atlantic Records; the cover art is depicted as follows:

In live news, Alice Cooper and Halestorm have announced a co-headline amphitheater tour across North America this summer. Produced by Live Nation, the 19-city tour will kick off July 17th in Allentown, PA at the PPL Center and make stops in Detroit, Chicago, Houston, and more before wrapping August 16th in Camden, NJ at the BB&T Pavilion. Motionless In White will support on all dates. A video trailer can be found below.

"We've played festivals with Halestorm, including Rock In Rio, and now I’m excited about doing this summer tour with Lzzy and the band, can’t wait to get to the first show," said Alice Cooper.

"We are beyond excited to announce our new tour with the man who burnt the rule book on Rock 'n' Roll...Alice Cooper," said Lzzy Hale, frontwoman of Halestorm. "Alice is our A in the ABC's of Rock music, and we are honored to be sharing the stage with such a legend and his incredible band. School's definitely out!"

Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper will bring an all-new show for the summer 2019 tour. Dubbed Ol' Black Eyes Is Back, the show will have a very different look than recent tours.

Grammy-Award winning band Halestorm released their fourth full-length album, Vicious, last year. Vicious earned the band their second Grammy nomination, for Best Hard Rock Performance for the song "Uncomfortable", the band's fourth #1 at rock radio. Fronted by the incomparable Lzzy Hale, Halestorm has earned a reputation as a powerful live music force, headlining sold-out shows and topping festival bills around the world.

Tour dates:

July

17 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

19 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

20 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

21 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

23 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

25 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

26 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

28 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre*

29 - Cedar Park, TX - H-E-B Center*

31 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August

1 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

4 - Nashville, TN - The Opry House*

7 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands–Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC

8 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

10 - Portland, ME - Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

11 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

13 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

15 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

16 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

* not a Live Nation date