HALESTORM To Release Vicious Album In July; "Uncomfortable" Music Video Streaming

Atlantic recording group Halestorm have announced their upcoming album Vicious. The Grammy Award-winning band’s fourth studio album, Vicious arrives at all music retailers and streaming services on Friday, July 27th. The first single from Vicious, “Uncomfortable,” premiered this morning, and the video, directed by Evan Brace (Phantogram, Taking Back Sunday), can be seen below.

Recorded earlier this year at Nashville, Tennessee's Rock Falcon recording studio with producer Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Alice In Chains, Rush), Vicious is available for pre-order beginning today at all DSPs and streaming services. All pre-orders are joined by an instant download of “Uncomfortable”.

Deluxe album packages are available for pre-order exclusively at the band’s official webstore, including the new album on standard vinyl, plus a limited edition opaque purple double vinyl with enhanced cover art and bonus tracks, limited to 1,500 units worldwide. Also exclusively available at the webstore are a limited edition t-shirt, dog tag necklace, autographed poster, and a free album cover magnet with physical album purchase while supplies last.

Vicious tracklisting:

"Black Vultures"

"Skulls"

"Uncomfortable"

"Buzz"

"Do Not Disturb"

"Conflicted"

"Killing Ourselves To Live"

"Heart Of Novocaine"

"Painkiller"

"White Dress"

"Vicious"

"The Silence"

"Uncomfortable" video:

BackStory Events and Guitar World have announced An Evening Of Music & Conversation with Halestorm, on Thursday, May 31st at 7 PM, at Sony Hall, New York, NY.

"Join us for a unique opportunity to be part of the studio audience at this intimate conversation with Grammy Award-winning rockers Halestorm! We’ll sit down with lead vocalist and guitarist Lzzy Hale, her brother drummer and percussionist Arejay Hale, guitarist Joe Hottinger, and bassist Josh Smith to talk about their current tour, new projects, stories from the road, and much more. Featuring a long-form interview, opportunity for audience questions and a short exclusive performance.

"Halestorm will be interviewed by journalist and founder of the Women’s International Music Network, Laura B. Whitmore. The event is part of the BackStory Events online series and will be live streamed by Guitar World magazine."

Get tickets here.

Halestorm spend July/August on the second leg of their milestone US tour showcasing all female-led hard rock bands. Other US highlights include a one-night-only event on August 9th supporting Joan Jett & The Blackhearts as well as a free concert on Las Vegas, NV’s Fremont Street (August 25th). As for U.K. dates, the band will perform at Ramblin' Man Fair on July 1st, before returning in September for a string of headline shows.

Find Halestorm's live itinerary here.