HALESTORM - Vicious Album "Was Not A Departure, But A Return To The Halestorm Of Old"

The Sound Lab caught up with Halestorm Josh Smith at the UK's Download Festival 2019, who discussed the band's plans for a new album as well as their current record, Vicious.

Smith: "Vicious was different from our other ones. This album, for us, was not a departure, but a return to the Halestorm of old. Throughout our records, we fine tuned this way of getting songs prepared and ready for the studio, and this, we went back to the days of jamming it out in the basement and figuring it out as we go along. It took a lot longer, but we re-found parts of ourselves that I think we haven't had in some time. So I'm really looking forward to continuing down that hole and seeing what we come up with to make Halestorm more Halestorm and more us individually. Yes, I think everyone knows we have a really great singer, and we have a fucking amazing drummer, but I think this last record really showed each of us… kind of spotlighted each of us a little bit more, so we wanna do that."

Halestorm have announced a month-long North American tour with Godsmack, following their summer run with rock icon Alice Cooper. The dates kick off September 20thin Green Bay, WI and run through October 18thin Tulsa, OK.

Halestorm is currently wrapping up an international run, with a show tonight in Warsaw, Poland, followed by visits to Norway, Sweden, and Finland before they return to the US and kick off dates with Alice Cooper on July 17.

