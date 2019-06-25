HALESTORM - Vicious Album "Was Not A Departure, But A Return To The Halestorm Of Old"
June 25, 2019, an hour ago
The Sound Lab caught up with Halestorm Josh Smith at the UK's Download Festival 2019, who discussed the band's plans for a new album as well as their current record, Vicious.
Smith: "Vicious was different from our other ones. This album, for us, was not a departure, but a return to the Halestorm of old. Throughout our records, we fine tuned this way of getting songs prepared and ready for the studio, and this, we went back to the days of jamming it out in the basement and figuring it out as we go along. It took a lot longer, but we re-found parts of ourselves that I think we haven't had in some time. So I'm really looking forward to continuing down that hole and seeing what we come up with to make Halestorm more Halestorm and more us individually. Yes, I think everyone knows we have a really great singer, and we have a fucking amazing drummer, but I think this last record really showed each of us… kind of spotlighted each of us a little bit more, so we wanna do that."
Halestorm have announced a month-long North American tour with Godsmack, following their summer run with rock icon Alice Cooper. The dates kick off September 20thin Green Bay, WI and run through October 18thin Tulsa, OK.
Halestorm is currently wrapping up an international run, with a show tonight in Warsaw, Poland, followed by visits to Norway, Sweden, and Finland before they return to the US and kick off dates with Alice Cooper on July 17.
Halestorm tour dates:
June
27 - Trondheim, Norway - Trondheim Rocks 2019
28 - Stockholm, Sweden - Lollapalooza Stockholm 2019
30 - Helsinki, Finland - Tuska Open Air Metal Festival 2019
July (with Alice Cooper)
17 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
19 - Burgettstown, PA - Keybank Pavilion
20 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Music Energy Theatre
21 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
23 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
25 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
26 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
28 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre
29 - Cedar Park, TX - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
31 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
August (with Alice Cooper)
1 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
3 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena, University of Tennessee
4 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House
7 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands PAC: CMAC
8 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
10 - Westbrook, ME - Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row
11 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
13 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
15 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
16 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
August
30 - Pueblo, CO - Colorado State Fair Events Center
September (with Godsmack, except *)
20 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
21 - Madison, WI - Alliant Energy Center
22 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center
24 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center
25 - Wichita, KS - In-Trust Arena
27 - Cape Girardeau, MO - Show Me Center
28 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival 2019*
29 - Alpharetta, GA - Alpharetta Amphitheatre
October (with Godsmack, except *)
1 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairgrounds
2 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena
4 - Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Civic Center
5 - Southaven, MS - Landers Center
6 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
8 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Arena
9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Pavilion
11 - Sacramento, CA - Discovery Park*
12 - Bakersfield, CA - Rabobank Arena
13 - Ontario, CA - Citizen’s Bank Arena
15 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
16 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Pavilion
18 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
November
13 - Paris, France - Salle Pleyel
14 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
16 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle – Kultfabrik
18 - Offenbach, Germany - Capitol Offenbach
19 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freheit
20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
24 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro
25 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
27 - Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
28 - London, UK - Alexandra Palace
December
2 - Tokyo, Japan - Tsutaya O-East
3 - Osaka, Japan - Umeda Club Quattro
6 - Sydney, NSW, Australia - Enmore Theatre
7 - Brisbane, QLD, Australia - The Tivoli
9 - Adelaide, SA, Australia - The Gov
10 - Melbourne, VIC, Australia - Forum Melbourne