HALESTORM Vocalist LZZY HALE "Disappointed And Disheartened" By Grammy Awards Memoriam VINNIE PAUL Snub - "Our Genre Is Still Not Given The Respect It Deserves"

The 61st Grammy Awards were handed out in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, February 10th. Rock and metal fans paying attention to the event were upset by the fact that Pantera / Vinnie Paul was not recognized during the ceremony's annual Memoriam list. Halestorm vocalist Lzzy Hale was one of those people and posted the following message:

"It was a whirlwind of a Grammy Week. It was so wonderful to be nominated, and I’m honored to have lost that Grammy to one of my influences, Chris Cornell. His children got up on stage and filled my heart with such love as they paid tribute to their father. But I am disappointed and disheartened that Vinnie Paul of Pantera / Hell Yeah, All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert and Kyle Pavone of We Came As Romans were not acknowledged in the Annual Memoriam list this year.

There's a committee at The Recording Academy and, in December, they put together a list that goes into the hundreds, 300 to 400 people. They go through that list and this committee votes. And from that, they cut it down to a reasonable number for television. I get it. But that is not an excuse for not including my friend Vinnie Paul of Pantera / Hell Yeah, who has in fact been nominated for 4 Grammy awards.

I am very much aware that our genre is still not given the respect that it deserves. This is why I’m involved. That’s why I was there, in my leather jacket and horns raised, representing my genre Presenting Awards at the pre-televised ceremony. That is why I was present at the televised show, sitting next to the cool kids.

Like anything in this world, if you want change, you must take action. If I threw in the towel the first or hundredth time someone didn’t take me seriously or told me I couldn’t make it cuz I was a girl... then all the hard work and passion I bear for my love of music would be wasted. So, with the same passion, I will not waste my time in the light.

I will continue to be an ambassador for Rock and to fight for the respect that it deserves."

High On Fire won the Grammy for "Best Metal Performance." Artists nominated in the "Best Metal Performance" category (for new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings) included:

Between The Buried And Me - Condemned To The Gallows

Deafheaven - Honeycomb

High On Fire - Electric Messiah - Winner

Trivium - Betrayer

Underoath - On My Teeth

Chris Cornell won the Grammy for "Best Rock Performance." Nominees for "Best Rock Performance" (for new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings) included:

Arctic Monkeys - "Four Out Of Five"

Chris Cornell - "When Bad Does Good" - Winner

The Fever 333 - "Made An America"

Greta Van Fleet - "Highway Tune"

Halestorm - "Uncomfortable"

Greta Van Fleet won the Grammy for "Best Rock Album." Nominees for "Best Rock Album" (for albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings) included:

Alice In Chains - Rainier Fog

Fall Out Boy - Mania

Ghost - Prequelle

Greta Van Fleet - From The Fires - Winner

Weezer - Pacific Daydream

Guns N' Roses were nominated in the "Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package," but lost to "Weird Al" Yankovic. Nominees for "Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package" included:

Guns N' Roses - Appetite For Destruction (Locked N' Loaded) Box Set

The Decemberists - I'll Be Your Girl

Grateful Dead - Pacific Northwest '73-74': The Complete Recordings

"Weird Al" Yankovic - Squeeze Box: The Complete Works Of "Weird Al" Yankovic - Winner

Johnny Nicholas - Too Many Bad Habits