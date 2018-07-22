HALESTORM Vocalist LZZY HALE Joins SMASHING PUMPKINS On Stage In Nashville For "Stairway To Heaven" (Video)

On July 20th, Halestorm vocalist Lzzy Hale joined the Smashing Pumpkins on stage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN for a performance of the Led Zeppelin classic "Stairway To Heaven". Fan-filmed video is available below.

With their new album Vicious dropping next Friday, July 27th, US rockers Halestorm have shared the track "Do Not Disturb" from the record.

Although based on a true story, the raunchy song wasn't originally intended to be a Halestorm track. Frontwoman Lzzy Hale explains, "I don't just write songs for Halestorm, it's a primal need of mine. I write songs every day, and I always have a little tablet/notebook in my leather jacket, and this was one of those songs that I was experimenting with. I have an album of about 15 songs that are kind of synth-based, a little darker and I ended up showing it to the guys, like 'hey check out this weird stuff I've been doing' and they all really liked this song. I think it was Joe who said, 'I think we could make this one into a rock song', so we ended up taking out all the weird sounds that I had in it and replacing them with what we do best."

"It's a good, dirty sex song," interjects guitarist Joe Hottinger. Lzzy adds, "I had fun, I like to push the envelope with the sex stuff and it's very much a part of who I am... and sex, drugs, and rock n' roll go hand in hand, so I hope you enjoy it!"

"Hand in hand in hand," quips Joe. "Well, two is better than one, and three is better than two..." closes Lzzy, referencing the song's lyrics, which rapidly sent fans into melt-down on social media.

Recorded earlier this year at Nashville, Tennessee's Rock Falcon recording studio with producer Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Alice In Chains, Rush), Vicious is available for pre-order at all DSPs and streaming services.

Deluxe album packages are available for pre-order exclusively at the band’s official webstore, including the new album on standard vinyl, plus a limited edition opaque purple double vinyl with enhanced cover art and bonus tracks, limited to 1,500 units worldwide. Also exclusively available at the webstore are a limited edition t-shirt, dog tag necklace, autographed poster, and a free album cover magnet with physical album purchase while supplies last.

Vicious tracklisting:

"Black Vultures"

"Skulls"

"Uncomfortable"

"Buzz"

"Do Not Disturb"

"Conflicted"

"Killing Ourselves To Live"

"Heart Of Novocaine"

"Painkiller"

"White Dress"

"Vicious"

"The Silence"

"Black Vultures" visualizer:

"Uncomfortable" video:

"Uncomfortable" behind the scenes:

On album release day (July 27th) Halestorm will kick off the second leg of their co-headline tour of all female-fronted rock bands with In This Moment and New Year’s Day.

Halestorm's upcoming UK headline tour is already completely sold out. The September shows form the band's biggest UK run yet. Special guests are Avatar and Rews.

