HALESTORM Vocalist LZZY HALE Pays Tribute To HUNTRESS Singer JILL JANUS, Encourages People To Talk About Mental Illness - "Asking For Help Doesn't Mean You're Broken"

Huntress singer Jill Janus, a cancer survivor who during her life battled with physical and mental illness, has passed away at 43 years of age. The band has commented on her tragic death:

"It is with crushed hearts that we announce that Jill Janus — frontwoman for the California heavy metal band Huntress — passed away on Tuesday, August 14. A long-time sufferer of mental illness, she took her own life outside of Portland, Oregon. Janus spoke publicly about these challenges in hopes of guiding others to address and overcome their mental illness.

Janus was a truly special creative involved with numerous musical projects including her role as vocalist for female meta l /hard rock cover bands The Starbreakers and Chelsea Girls. In addition, Janus was co-composer and creator of an upcoming rock opera with Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s Angus Clark and had a decade-long career as NYC DJ Penelope Tuesdae. Her musical career began in childhood.

Beyond her accomplishments in the music world and her advocacy for mental health issues, she was a beautiful person passionate about her family, animal rescue and the world of natural medicine. She will be missed more than she could have ever known.

If you or someone you know might be at risk of suicide, Call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. It provides free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week for people in suicidal crisis or distress."

Halestorm vocalist Lzzy Hale has since taken to social media paying tribute to Janus, and encouraging people battling mental illness to be open about it and seek help rather than staying silent

Jill's friend and former bandmate Casey Wood posted the following message via Facebook: "I'm in shock and can't stop crying. My X best friend, singer has left the world. She was the biggest sweetheart and I hope that her Legacy lives on as it should! You were supposed to be on your way back here Jill Janus. I love you I miss you, and my door is still open for you always. Rest in peace my sister." Producer/engineer Chris Zeuss Harris also posted about Jill's passing: Huntress released their third studio album, Static, via Napalm Records in 2015.