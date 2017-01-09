HALESTORM Vocalist LZZY HALE Talks Metal Hammer - "The Legendary Magazine That Inspired So Many Of Us To Be In A Touring Band"

Prior to the announcement that Metal Hammer magazine hade been saved from closure by Future Publishing (details here), Halestorm vocalist / guitarist Lzzy Hale posted the following message online:

"It's amazing to be honored with the cover of Metal Hammer, it is also bittersweet because the rag's future is devastatingly uncertain. I say 'uncertain' instead of 'no more' because I feel like we as fans will not let this hard rock spirit go quietly. This is the legendary magazine that inspired so many of us to be in a touring band. It sparked the dreams of someday going overseas and playing loud! This magazine along with Classic Rock has been the rock n' roll and metal bible for everyone who needed an outlet, when things are tough in our world, we can lose ourselves in the stories and articles of the bands we love. So thank you Metal Hammer and Classic Rock and Team Rock for all of the love and holding the freak flag all these years. We the fans will continue to fight for our right to rock. I for one, still believe."

Halestorm release their third EP of cover songs, ReAniMate 3.0: The CoVeRs EP, today, January 6th. Produced by Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Alice In Chains, Korn), the set includes covers of Whitesnake/David Coverdale, Sophie B. Hawkins, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Twenty One Pilots, Soundgarden, and Metallica. All songs from the EP are available for streaming below.

"We are so excited to finally unleash our latest cover EP, ReAniMate 3, said Lzzy Hale of Halestorm. “On this EP we were inspired to push the limits and challenge the ears of our fans. There are some surprises that you may not have expected from us, and there are also things that you've always wanted to hear from us. We were so incredibly honoured to work alongside producer Nick Raskulinecz. He truly helped us bring these songs to life and find a way to make them Halestorm’s.”

ReAniMate 3.0: The CoVeRs EP tracklisting:

“Still Of The Night” (Originally Performed By Whitesnake)

“Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover” (Originally Performed By Sophie B. Hawkins)

“I Hate Myself For Loving You” (Originally Performed By Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

“Heathens” (Originally Performed By Twenty One Pilots)

“Fell On Black Days” (Originally Performed By Soundgarden)

“Ride The Lightning” (Originally Performed By Metallica)

Photo by Jeremy Saffer