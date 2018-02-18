HALESTORM Vocalist LZZY HALE Talks Sexuality And Social Interaction - "I Like Being Myself Unapologetically" (Video)

Lucas H. Gordon recently caught up with Halestorm vocalist / guitarist Lzzy Hale, who talked about band's tour with Stone Sour, her experience winning a Grammy, and the most recent Hall of Heavy Metal History Award. Lzzy also opened up about her sexuality, and what she thinks about this matter, in regards the community.

Halestorm received the Hall of Heavy Metal History Award in Anaheim, along Bill Ward (ex-Black Sabbath), Anvil, Riot, Carmine Appice Appice (Rod Stewart, Blue Murder), Mr. Big bassist Billy Sheehan, the late Nick Menza (Megadeth), Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess, Exodus, Metal Mike Chlasciak (Halford), Sam Ash, Munsey Ricci, and Elliott Rubinson from Dean Guitars.

Nashville favorites The East Side Gamblers performed some rock and metal classics for Chemokaze VI, an annual charity event held at Mercy Lounge for patients battling with cancer, on January 6th with the help of Halestorm vocalist Lzzy Hale and Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford. Check out their performances of the Aerosmith's classics "Last Child" and "Nobody's Fault".