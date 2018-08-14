Halifax’s HITMAN Preparing The Offering: Side 1 EP

From the rocky shores of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, Hitman have been conjuring up their next EP The Offering: Side 1 set to be released on September 14th. This will be the third EP from the whisky infused, stoner groove rock quartet and it is sure to be a hit among a wide range of listeners who are currently fans of Black Sabbath, Pantera and Sleep. Offering a sound that is familiar to the genre, but still refreshing and creative, Hitman is poised to continue proving why they are one of Canada’s best up and coming acts that has been gaining notoriety by playing hundreds of gigs along with festivals plus whom were once endorsed by Rob Halford of Judas Priest when he wore a Hitman T-shirt onstage during a performance in Halifax in 2015.

Created for fans looking to hear sweet riffs, well thought out melodies and an overall groovy sound, The Offering: Side 1 has fast songs, slow songs and embraces different lyrical themes throughout. Vocalist Jordan Rose explains how the first single “Nero” came to fruition:

“When I’m stuck for lyrics, the other guys in the band will sometimes throw out some pretty ridiculous ideas. Like once, Corey, our guitarist, said if I didn’t write lyrics for a song soon he was going to write them about werewolves. So, I actually researched werewolves just for the hell of it and found that stories of werewolves date back to ancient Rome. Then in turn, that lead to a song being about Nero, the Roman emperor, being like a werewolf.”

With a wide variety of ideas, and the professional musicianship to go along with it, Hitman is focused on bringing their high energy stoner rock to the masses through both their recorded music and live shows where they have supported bands like Sum 41, New Found Glory, Silverstein, Metalian, Zaum, Skull Fist, The Agonist, Black Wizard, Diemonds, and Black Moor. The Offering: Side 1 will be followed up by The Offering: Side 2 slated for release in 2019.

Tracklisting:

“Curtain Call”

“Under The Weight”

“Nero”

“Enchanted Wizard /Hail The Outro”

“Nero”:

(Photo by: Emily Wilkins)