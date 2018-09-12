Halifax’s HITMAN – The Offering: Side I EP Streaming In Full

From the rocky shores of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, Hitman have been conjuring up their next EP The Offering: Side 1 set to be released on September 14th. This will be the third EP from the whisky infused, stoner groove rock quartet and it is sure to be a hit among a wide range of listeners who are currently fans of Black Sabbath, Pantera and Sleep. Offering a sound that is familiar to the genre, but still refreshing and creative, Hitman is poised to continue proving why they are one of Canada’s best up and coming acts that has been gaining notoriety by playing hundreds of gigs along with festivals plus whom were once endorsed by Rob Halford of Judas Priest when he wore a Hitman T-shirt onstage during a performance in Halifax in 2015.

A full stream of the EP can be found below.

"We are extremely excited and proud to be releasing The Offering: Side 1! We've poured our heart, souls (and wallets) into this project and along with our amazing studio team are excited to bring you the first EP that feels truly representative of our band. We’re a stoner band that drinks too much and loves to party. Basically we just want fans to enjoy the music and live shows as much as we enjoy making the tunes and performing,” says drummer Sylvain Coderre.

With a wide variety of ideas, and the professional musicianship to go along with it, Hitman is focused on bringing their high energy stoner rock to the masses through both their recorded music and live shows where they have supported bands like Sum 41, New Found Glory, Silverstein, Metalian, Zaum, Skull Fist, The Agonist, Black Wizard, Diemonds, and Black Moor. The Offering: Side 1 will be followed up by The Offering: Side 2 slated for release in 2019.

Tracklisting:

“Curtain Call”

“Under The Weight”

“Nero”

“Enchanted Wizard /Hail The Outro”

EP stream:

"Curtain Call":

“Nero”:

(Photo by: Emily Wilkins)