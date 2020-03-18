HÄLLAS Premier "Carry On" Lyric Video

A sonorous wave takes you on an electrifying ride with Hällas’ second single, “Carry On”. The track is more than just a tiny puzzle piece of the upcoming album, Conundrum, to be physically released on March 20 via Napalm Records. The mystic story of the moon knight draws you into Hällas’ adventure far away from reality and is accompanied by a guitar driven up-tempo melody, designed to stay in your head - forever.

The straightforward 70’s rock attitude provides the perfect hypnotizing atmosphere and contains just the right dynamics for you to follow Tommy Alexandersson’s entrancing spells: “carry on, carry on”! The beautifully-designed lyric video for the single picks up the artful cover artwork and creates an indestructible bond with their music right from a shrouded-in-legend parallel world.

Drummer Kasper Eriksson states: "In order to make the album as diverse as possible, we felt that we needed to include some elements influenced by something else other than just progressive rock and heavy metal. Apart from being a piece in the bigger, conceptual puzzle that makes Conundrum continue story-wise, we consider this song to a sort-of rock song transformed into a fast, adventurous soundtrack from a world hidden beyond our own reality."

Conundrum is the final instalment of the band’s mysterious trilogy of albums, inviting listeners on a cosmic ride through a parallel world. The band flexes their sonic muscles amid massive soundscapes and spacey 70’s rock riffs, channeling influences ranging from Pink Floyd and The Devils Blood.

Hällas evokes a bizarre, intriguing world that reincarnates elements of progressive art rock, psychedelic prog and folk, but in an entirely authentic way. Hällas invites listeners into a cosmic adventure accompanied by music forged on tales of sorcery and courage.

Conundrum will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel Case

- LP Vinyl Gatefold (black)

- LP Vinyl Gatefold (green) – Ltd. to 200

- Digital

Pre-Order Conundrum CD/vinyl here. Download the digital version here.

Tracklisting:

"Ascension"

"Beyond Night And Day"

"Strider"

"Tear Of A Traitor"

"Carry On"

"Labyrinth Of Distant Echoes"

"Blinded By The Emerald Mist"

"Fading Hero"

“Tear Of A Traitor” video:

Hällas lineup:

Tommy Alexanderson: vocals / bass

Marcus Peterson: guitar

Kasper Eriskon: drums / percussion

Nicklas Malmquist: organ / synthesizer

Alexander Moraitis: guitar

(Photo - K. Bengtsson)